Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Rating Lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

Shares of ORC stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $559.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

