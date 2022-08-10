Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives $56.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATZAF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Aritzia Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $33.25 on Friday. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

