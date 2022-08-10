Comparing MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) & TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and MeiraGTx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TScan Therapeutics $10.14 million 9.84 -$48.63 million N/A N/A MeiraGTx $37.70 million 11.07 -$79.56 million ($1.97) -4.74

TScan Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MeiraGTx.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TScan Therapeutics -510.72% -54.09% -32.91% MeiraGTx -224.55% -47.01% -28.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares TScan Therapeutics and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TScan Therapeutics and MeiraGTx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TScan Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 MeiraGTx 0 0 2 0 3.00

TScan Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 381.93%. MeiraGTx has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 221.54%. Given TScan Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TScan Therapeutics is more favorable than MeiraGTx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.0% of TScan Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of TScan Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats TScan Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors. The company is also developing vaccines for infectious diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc., to identify novel cancer antigens from the T cells of patients with a certain specific type of cancer. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

