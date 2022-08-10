Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives $17.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

NVTA opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $525.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76. Invitae has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $32.93.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $69,707.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,772.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $69,707.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,772.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $107,803.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 518,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,989.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $303,038. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at $1,730,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 3.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,682,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,627,000 after purchasing an additional 981,413 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 790,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 66,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 73.3% during the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

