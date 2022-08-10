Critical Contrast: InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) vs. Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI)

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) and Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

InnovAge has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Dental has a beta of 4.72, suggesting that its stock price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and Union Dental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge 1.82% 4.77% 3.06% Union Dental N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 1 7 0 0 1.88 Union Dental 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for InnovAge and Union Dental, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

InnovAge currently has a consensus target price of $7.77, suggesting a potential upside of 79.48%. Given InnovAge’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InnovAge is more favorable than Union Dental.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of InnovAge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InnovAge and Union Dental’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $637.80 million 0.92 -$43.99 million $0.10 43.30 Union Dental N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Union Dental has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InnovAge.

Summary

InnovAge beats Union Dental on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,850 PACE participants in the United States; and operates 18 PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Union Dental

Union Dental Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides detal services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice. The company is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

