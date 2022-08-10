Analysts Set Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Target Price at $116.90

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.90.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after buying an additional 529,855 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after buying an additional 1,196,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MDT opened at $93.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.24 and its 200 day moving average is $100.64. The company has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

