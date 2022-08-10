Brokerages Set Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Price Target at $90.80

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. DZ Bank raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Swiss Re Price Performance

Swiss Re stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

