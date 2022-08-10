Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group N/A -174.41% -99.07% Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $1.39 million 398.78 -$401.35 million ($2.40) -1.41 Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 46.28 -$16.42 million N/A N/A

Cenntro Electric Group has higher revenue and earnings than Workhorse Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 0 3 3 0 2.50 Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Workhorse Group currently has a consensus price target of $5.20, indicating a potential upside of 53.39%. Given Workhorse Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Summary

Cenntro Electric Group beats Workhorse Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system. It also provides Metron, an air delivery application that tracks the performance of various the vehicles deployed. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

