Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Trading Down 2% After Earnings Miss

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as C$33.55 and last traded at C$34.00. Approximately 256,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,468,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.71.

The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$16.30 billion during the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on POW shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.00.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Down 0.2 %

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17. The company has a current ratio of 99.23, a quick ratio of 84.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.06.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

