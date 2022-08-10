Analyzing Claros Mortgage Trust (CMTG) & Its Rivals

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Claros Mortgage Trust to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Claros Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Claros Mortgage Trust pays out 125.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 111.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust 62.58% 6.98% 2.30% Claros Mortgage Trust Competitors -83.19% 3.47% 0.20%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust $247.01 million $170.55 million 15.72 Claros Mortgage Trust Competitors $1.41 billion $156.99 million 30.33

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Claros Mortgage Trust’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Claros Mortgage Trust. Claros Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 Claros Mortgage Trust Competitors 126 634 1029 17 2.52

Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $19.40, suggesting a potential upside of 4.58%. As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 41.52%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Claros Mortgage Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust peers beat Claros Mortgage Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.