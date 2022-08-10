Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives $32.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.64.
Several brokerages recently commented on TS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.70 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.
Shares of TS stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $34.76.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,601,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after buying an additional 1,231,882 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tenaris by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,152,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,180 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,132,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,787,000 after purchasing an additional 707,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Tenaris by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,527,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,853,000 after purchasing an additional 282,688 shares in the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
