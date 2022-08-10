Analysts Set American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Target Price at $7.80

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE AXL opened at $9.73 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $10.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,309,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,475 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,236,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

