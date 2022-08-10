Brokerages Set Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Target Price at $19.76

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.76.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Assicurazioni Generali from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Assicurazioni Generali from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €18.50 ($18.88) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

ARZGY stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

