Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) PT Raised to C$43.00

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$33.50 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s previous close.

UNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Uni-Select and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Uni-Select in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uni-Select currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.00.

Uni-Select Stock Down 1.8 %

TSE UNS opened at C$36.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.13. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of C$16.69 and a 12 month high of C$38.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 160.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$567.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$577.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Uni-Select will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uni-Select news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.54 per share, with a total value of C$137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$331,168.50. In other news, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus acquired 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.00 per share, with a total value of C$257,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at C$257,600. Also, Senior Officer Mark Eburne bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.54 per share, with a total value of C$137,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,025 shares in the company, valued at C$331,168.50.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

