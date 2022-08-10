Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $99.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $86.59 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

