Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) PT Raised to C$44.00 at TD Securities

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UNS. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 price target on Uni-Select and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Uni-Select in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.00.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Uni-Select Stock Performance

Uni-Select stock opened at C$36.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of C$16.69 and a 12-month high of C$38.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.13.

Insider Transactions at Uni-Select

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$567.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$577.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Uni-Select will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.54 per share, with a total value of C$137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$331,168.50. In related news, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus bought 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.00 per share, with a total value of C$257,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$257,600. Also, Senior Officer Mark Eburne acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.54 per share, with a total value of C$137,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,025 shares in the company, valued at C$331,168.50.

Uni-Select Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.