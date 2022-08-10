Brokerages Set Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) PT at $328.58

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $328.58.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $285.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Danaher by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,844,000 after acquiring an additional 38,407 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Danaher by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,947,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,369,000 after purchasing an additional 162,400 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

