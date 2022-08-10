Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $128.36 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on PII. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Polaris by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,076,000 after buying an additional 325,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 227.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PII opened at $116.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.57. Polaris has a 52 week low of $94.24 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.53 and a 200 day moving average of $108.84.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.36. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.53%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Articles

