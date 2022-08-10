GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives $1,787.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,787.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.02) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get GSK alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Down 0.7 %

GSK Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. GSK has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.30%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.