Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HOFV opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.75 million, a P/E ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 0.68. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.
Institutional Trading of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.