Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOFV opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.75 million, a P/E ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 0.68. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.

Institutional Trading of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 526.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 47,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

