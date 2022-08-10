Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $185.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.88.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.
ALGT opened at $104.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $102.99 and a 12 month high of $215.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.49.
In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,172 shares of company stock worth $394,943 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 146.4% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 11,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 27.2% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $951,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
