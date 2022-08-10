Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $185.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

ALGT opened at $104.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $102.99 and a 12 month high of $215.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,172 shares of company stock worth $394,943 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 146.4% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 11,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 27.2% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $951,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

