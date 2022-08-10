Aziyo Biologics (AZYO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 260.23% and a negative net margin of 60.68%. The business had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aziyo Biologics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AZYO opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Aziyo Biologics has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18.

About Aziyo Biologics

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

