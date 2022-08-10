BOA Acquisition (NYSE:BOAS) Trading 0.1% Higher

BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.86. 76,503 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 47,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

BOA Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOA Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOAS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of BOA Acquisition by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,138,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after acquiring an additional 910,771 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $6,635,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BOA Acquisition by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 857,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 271,337 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,599,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,412,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOA Acquisition

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses that focus on technology businesses in the real estate industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

