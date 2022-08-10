Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD) Trading Down 0.7%

Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.68 and last traded at $24.76. 10,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.93.
Davis Select Worldwide ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12.
