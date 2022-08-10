Home Point Capital (HMPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Home Point Capital to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.35 million. Home Point Capital had a negative return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Home Point Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HMPT stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $515.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.42. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Point Capital stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Point Capital were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMPT. JMP Securities lowered Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Home Point Capital to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

