Fast Radius (FSRD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Fast Radius has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.

Fast Radius Stock Up 12.5 %

NASDAQ:FSRD opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Fast Radius has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Fast Radius

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Fast Radius to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fast Radius in the 1st quarter valued at $1,507,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fast Radius in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fast Radius in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fast Radius in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Fast Radius in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fast Radius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fast Radius, Inc operates as a cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company. Its Cloud Manufacturing Platform supports engineers, product developers, and supply chain professionals in various stages of product design and manufacturing, including design, make, and fulfill. It offers a range of manufacturing technologies, including additive manufacturing, computer numerically controlled machining, injection molding, sheet metal, urethane casting, and other manufacturing methods.

See Also

