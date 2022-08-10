Bakkt (BKKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. On average, analysts expect Bakkt to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Bakkt Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:BKKT opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. Bakkt has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $50.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Bakkt

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Bakkt in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $43,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,320,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,714,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bakkt by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bakkt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.