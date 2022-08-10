Euro Manganese (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Shares of Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Rating) were down 11.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 2,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 14,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
Euro Manganese Trading Down 11.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.
About Euro Manganese
Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project, which is involved in the re-processing of manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic.
