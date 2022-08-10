Brokerages Set ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Price Target at $68.25

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

NYSE:OKE opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.42. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.72.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Cowa LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after buying an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ONEOK by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,476,000 after buying an additional 1,493,647 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

