StockNews.com Upgrades Celanese (NYSE:CE) to “Buy”

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CE. Citigroup lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.80.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $110.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. Celanese has a 1 year low of $104.74 and a 1 year high of $176.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

