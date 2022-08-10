StockNews.com Downgrades LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) to Hold

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

LSB Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LXU opened at $15.31 on Monday. LSB Industries has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of LSB Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 450.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 58,445 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LSB Industries by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in LSB Industries by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in LSB Industries by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 171,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LSB Industries by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.