StockNews.com Upgrades Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) to “Buy”

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

CQP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cheniere Energy Partners to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of CQP stock opened at $46.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $61.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.