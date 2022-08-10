Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) Trading Down 4.6%

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 78,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 442,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Jowell Global Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53.

Jowell Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jowell Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jowell Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.