Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Trading 6% Higher

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY – Get Rating) shares traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $37.70. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.

Vifor Pharma Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average is $35.56.

Vifor Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vifor Pharma AG, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used for the treatment of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia; Maltofer, an oral iron polymaltose complex for infants, children, adolescents, and pregnant woman with iron deficiency; and Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) to treat symptomatic anemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD).It also provides Retacrit, a short-acting ESA; Venofer, an intravenous iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Velphoro, a non-calcium, iron-based chewable phosphate binder for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in adults with CKD undergoing dialysis.

