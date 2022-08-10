Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

CNK stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.15.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 5.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 2.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 17.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 94.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 68,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

