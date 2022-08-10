First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:DWPP) Trading Down 0.4%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:DWPP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.29 and last traded at $30.34. Approximately 2,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71.

