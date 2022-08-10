StockNews.com Upgrades AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) to Buy

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on AU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.
AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $26.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
