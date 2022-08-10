StockNews.com Upgrades AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) to Buy

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $26.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

About AngloGold Ashanti

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

