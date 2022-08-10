Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

AMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Amgen Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $248.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.17. Amgen has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

