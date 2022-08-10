Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
AMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.
Amgen Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $248.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.17. Amgen has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Amgen
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
