Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on the natural resources company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. set a GBX 560 ($6.77) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 560 ($6.77) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 576.15 ($6.96).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 464.30 ($5.61) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 302.55 ($3.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 457.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 466.50. The firm has a market cap of £60.81 billion and a PE ratio of 1,497.74.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

