Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Sprague Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SRLP stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. Sprague Resources has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $494.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprague Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter worth $69,737,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 225,720 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Sprague Resources by 6.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

