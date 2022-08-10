Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Accuray from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accuray has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.
Accuray Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.10 million, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.72. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93.
About Accuray
Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.
