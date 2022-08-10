Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Accuray from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accuray has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Accuray Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.10 million, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.72. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Accuray

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Accuray by 1,032.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,651,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 1,506,006 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accuray by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,697,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after buying an additional 1,468,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Accuray by 258.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 1,325,049 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Accuray by 430.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 714,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 579,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accuray in the 4th quarter worth about $2,602,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

