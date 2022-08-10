Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.44 million. On average, analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:BXSL opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXSL. Compass Point raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth $168,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth $200,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

