AerCap (AER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AerCap to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AER opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64. AerCap has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AER. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth about $178,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

