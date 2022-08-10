Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$931.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$974.36 million.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 0.1 %

TSE AQN opened at C$18.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.42 billion and a PE ratio of 27.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$16.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.19.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.467 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.38, for a total value of C$73,495.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,507 shares in the company, valued at C$579,051.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

