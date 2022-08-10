indie Semiconductor (INDI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect indie Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. indie Semiconductor has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 140.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect indie Semiconductor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.79. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INDI. Benchmark initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $311,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,653,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,286,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,653,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,286,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $51,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,922 shares of company stock worth $845,111 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,355,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 855,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 62.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,206,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,514 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 457.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,394,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,162,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

