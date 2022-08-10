RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

NYSE RLJ opened at $12.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 978.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

