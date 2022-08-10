Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Vector Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $312.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.70 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vector Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,630 shares in the company, valued at $723,376.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vector Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the first quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 142.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

