US Foods (USFD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect US Foods to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. US Foods has set its FY22 guidance at $1.80-$2.10 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect US Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USFD opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. US Foods has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

USFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. CL King lifted their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on US Foods from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other US Foods news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at $19,803,319.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in US Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in US Foods by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in US Foods by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in US Foods by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

