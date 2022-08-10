Ryan Specialty (RYAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $386.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.45 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 61.16%. On average, analysts expect Ryan Specialty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RYAN opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In related news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $997,375.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $997,375.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $13,014,519.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,018 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,784,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,202,000 after purchasing an additional 207,710 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 624,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,205,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 58.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 110,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 19.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 43,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

