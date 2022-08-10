Brokers Issue Forecasts for Green Brick Partners, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Green Brick Partners in a research report issued on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Green Brick Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GRBK. Wedbush cut shares of Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $27.75 on Monday. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.85. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 169,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 14,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

